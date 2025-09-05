NACC National Awards 2025 Shortlist Announced

Share Post Share Email

The National Association of Care Catering (NACC) has revealed the shortlist for the NACC National Awards 2025.

The prestigious awards recognise and celebrate teams and individuals that epitomise excellence, innovation, dedication and outstanding contributions within the care catering sector.

Across six categories the finalists represent those working in or associated with care catering that deliver exceptional service every day, from care homes, Meals on Wheels services and Lunch Clubs to suppliers to the sector.

The overall winners will be announced at a special gala awards dinner on Thursday 2nd October 2025 which is part of the NACC Training & Development Forum held at the East Midlands Conference Centre, Nottingham.

The NACC National Awards 2025 finalists are:

Care Establishment of the Year Award, sponsored by allmanhall

• Eastcote Park

• Grove Park Care Home, Avery Healthcare

• Llys Cyncoed, Care UK

• Lonsdale Mews, Care UK

• Severn View Park Care Home

Meals on Wheels Award, sponsored by apetito

• Justina Augustaviciute, CAMMs Meals on Wheels Manager

• Mark Scott, Pendleside Hospice

• Fife Council, Facilities Management Services – Meals on Wheels Team

• Health & Independent Living Support (HILS)

• MyChef Meals on Wheels

Catering Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Rational UK

• Abbey Healthcare Catering Team

• Aria Care Hospitality Team

• Britten Court, Care UK

• Meallmore Catering Team

• PJ Care Catering Team

• Sutton Park Grange Care

Catering Manager of the Year Award, sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions

• Joanne Ankers, Abbey Healthcare UK

• Darren Klien, PJ Care Ltd

• Jody Marshall, Meallmore Ltd

• Andrew Mussett, Care UK

• Stella Stewart, Hospitality Team Manager, Fife Council – Facilities Management Service

• Ravinder Tyagi, Cambridge Manor

• Paul Wright, Aria Care

Our Care Catering Hero Award, sponsored by Miele

• Darron Clyde, Park Care Meals

• Alex Millichamp, Chandler Court, Care UK

• Jimmy Morales, Newbury Grove, Care UK

• Stacie Petrillo, AbleCare Kitchens

• Sylvie Veglio, KSB Recruitment

The Bev Puxley Award, sponsored by Worshipful Company of Cooks

• Janos Csavaf, Oaken Holt Estate

• Francis Villamin, Bupa

The winners of the following coveted awards will also be honoured at the gala awards dinner:

• NACC Region of the Year Award, sponsored by Meiko UK

• Pam Rhodes Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by Winterhalter

• National Chair’s Award

Neel Radia, National Chair of the NACC, said: “Once again, the NACC has received some wonderful nominations for our annual awards, which are seen to be mark of achievement within the care sector.

“Judging has been difficult and so those that have made this year’s shortlist should know that they have already achieved something special and that they have made a difference to those they serve.

“Care catering has been facing some really difficult times recently, yet the catering professionals within the sector continue to work tirelessly to ensure that their residents feel safe, cared for and nourished. To recognise the achievements of just a small sample of these unsung heroes each year is both a pleasure and an honour.

“Each year, I look forward to our gala awards dinner where we will come together with fellow members, colleagues and friends, to reflect, recognise and celebrate the amazing people in our sector. I wish all the shortlists the best of luck!”