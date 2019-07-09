National Innovation in Training Awards – NITAs 2019

Entries now open to find the best in Training and People Development in the licensed trade

The BII have announced that the National Innovation in Training Awards competition for 2019 is now live, with finalists once again hosted at the glamourous Café de Paris, London on 26th November 2019.

The BII’s collaboration with leading online industry news service Propel, highlights and celebrates individuals and businesses in the sector who put their people first. The BII recognises the importance of raising standards and professionalism across the industry, as well as sharing best practice in training and people development.

Successful NITAs entrants will be those who provide really great training in the licensed on trade in the U.K. – whether individuals, training organisations or pub companies. Our judges will be looking for examples of those who truly put people at the heart of what they do; investing in their teams, innovating, motivating and striving for training excellence.

Following feedback from judges and entrants from last year’s competition, we have introduced 3 brand new awards for 2019:

HR Manager of the Year – under 30 outlets

HR Manager of the Year – over 30 outlets

and

Most Innovative Recruitment Strategy Award

NITA will also be judging the following categories again this year:

Best Training Programme – Leased & Tenanted Companies

Best Managed Training Programme – Companies under 50 outlets

Best Managed Training Programme – Companies over 50 outlets

Professional Trainer of the Year

Best Apprenticeship Training Programme

Best Casual Dining Training Programme

Franca Knowles Lifetime Achievement Award

The Franca Knowles Lifetime Achievement Award is an industry recognition award; the winner will be chosen by a panel led by Keith Knowles, CEO and founder of Beds & Bars. The award will identify and recognise an individual who leads by example and can demonstrate that people are at the core of what they do.

The award is in memory of the late Franca Knowles, who herself was a multiple winner of NITA awards and was passionate about people and training.

BII CEO Mike Clist commented: “The NITAs are a key platform which not only help us highlight how vital the training and development of staff is to our industry, but crucially demonstrate that hospitality can offer individuals a rewarding and varied career- it’s so much more than just a job.” Our newest categories reflect the advances in recruitment and retention of staff in the industry and the businesses who deliver outstanding mentorship and development for their people.”

Entrants have until Friday 13th September to complete their entries and can enter more than one category for consideration. Criteria for each award and registration forms can be found on the NITAs page of the BII website: www.bii.org.

Each category will have a judging panel consisting of industry experts who will decide who has best showcased their knowledge, understanding and enthusiasm for their respective category. Finalists will be announced before the end of September and will need attend the NITA finals judging day on 31st October at Wyboston Lakes, Bedfordshire.