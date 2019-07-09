Blackrose Launches First Re-vamped Pub

New pub management company Blackrose has today launched The Anchor Bexley, the first pub in its portfolio to have undergone a major refurbishment to give it a new look and feel that reflects the Blackrose vision and brand. The refurbishment is part of a UK wide 44 pub portfolio modernization.

The Anchor, formerly known as The Blue Anchor, is situated in the leafy London suburb of Bexley at the heart of the local community. The pub has a new outdoor dinning area and will serve locally sourced freshly prepared food along with an array of local guest ales.

The pub has been refurbished from top to bottom with the help of award-winning interior design specialists in the hospitality industry, Fusion Design.

Daren Knipe, Managing Director, Blackrose, said: “We are delighted to have launched the Blackrose brand with the re-opening of The Anchor in Bexley. We have given it a complete facelift, with the creation of a community hub with the aim of customers looking at a local pub in a different way which the area has been crying out for and that will appeal to a broad range of customers across all age groups with affordable good quality food and drink offer.

“We have a clear and structured business strategy for our 44 UK-wide pub portfolio. It will undergo significant asset management and modernisation and we have introduced a capital expenditure programme to ensure that we create a brand and a company that ensures consistency and quality of experience in all our premises. We have an experienced and skilful team in place as we strive to offer a seamless and best-in-class service to our customers.

“The Anchor is only the beginning of our story, as we aim to complete 14 further capital development projects by the end of the year.”

The next pubs that Blackrose plans to renovate and re-launch are the Game Cock in Blackburn and The Royal Oak in Bolton. Further upcoming refurbishment projects will include The Vine, Hillingdon, Wheatsheaf, Camberley and the Black Bull in Morpeth.