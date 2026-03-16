Winchester Chef Luke Emmess Reaches Semi-Finals of MasterChef: The Professionals

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Winchester’s Luke Emmess, Head Chef at The Wykeham Arms, has stormed his way into the semi-finals of the BBC’s prestigious cooking competition, MasterChef: The Professionals.

Luke impressed the judges with a series of sophisticated, flavour-packed dishes, demonstrating his technical skill and creativity under pressure. His first plate in the round, a delicate pea custard tart served with braised lamb, fresh salad, truffle honey, and sheep’s yoghurt, wowed the critics’ table of 30 diners. Judge Monica Galetti praised the combination, “The sweetness of the lamb with the flavour of the harissa and the freshness of the yoghurt – it’s wonderful.”

For his final dish, Luke celebrated comforting British cuisine with a modern twist, presenting a ‘Family Favourites’ Sunday Rib of Beef. Accompanied by onion glaze, fondant potatoes, parsnip purée, asparagus, Chantenay carrots, truffle cauliflower cheese, a Yorkshire pudding filled with beef, horseradish, and watercress, and served with a rich beef red wine sauce combined with horseradish cream, the dish showcased both technique and heart.

Judge Matt Tebbutt commented, “This overall is a very accomplished Sunday Roast!” Luke’s achievement was further recognised by Marcus Wareing, who said, “It was a good plate of food – tasty!”

On hearing the news of his progression, Luke said: “I am very proud and happy that I am part of the final eight. I don’t want to stop there though, my expectations for myself keep getting higher.”