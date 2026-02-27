New Irish Bar Set to Open in Barnsley’s The Glass Works

Share Post Share Email

Live music venue Katie O’Brien’s is set to bring a taste of Ireland’s famous warm welcome to Barnsley. The venue will open in the unit previously occupied by TGI Fridays which closed its doors in Autumn 2024.

Katie O’Brien’s Irish Tavern is a family-owned business, named after the owners and two brothers’ grandmother. Opening its doors at The Glass Works, the tavern will offer a warm, welcoming space where everyone feels at home. With a strong focus on live music and community, Katie O’Brien’s will showcase talent from across Ireland alongside emerging musicians from Barnsley’s thriving local scene.

At the bar, guests can expect perfectly poured pints of Murphy’s and Guinness, alongside a rotating selection of Irish craft beers and a carefully curated range of small-batch Irish whiskeys.

Gordon Codona, Owner of Katie O’Brien’s, said:

“We look forward to bringing the authentic Irish spirit of Katie’s to Barnsley.”

The bar will be a welcome addition to The Glass Works leisure and hospitality offering, providing a venue for both regular live music and big screen sports events including the Six Nations, Champions League and Premier League.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said:

“Barnsley town centre has a fantastic mix of bars, places to eat and outstanding independent retailers, and Katie O’Brien’s is a great addition to The Glass Works.

“For the past seven years in a row, Barnsley town centre has been awarded Purple Flag status recognising its commitment to creating a dynamic, secure, and vibrant evening and night-time economy.

“Barnsley offers something for everyone and I’m sure Katie O’Briens will prove to be a vibrant venue for visitors to enjoy.”

Now the thirty-third tenant of The Glass Works, Katie O’Brien’s joins a vibrant mix of retail, leisure, hospitality, and health organisations, further cementing Barnsley town centre as the ultimate destination for living, working, and experiencing.