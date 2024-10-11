New Positive Publicity Hub Showcases Pubs As Community Lifelines

Share Post Share Email

PubAid, the “voice for UK pubs”, has launched the Positive PUBlicity Hub – a new platform dedicated to celebrating the essential role pubs play as lifelines in their communities. Timed with World Mental Health Day, the hub shines a light on the often-overlooked support pubs provide to millions, from funding grassroots sports to nurturing community well-being. It gives organisations, MPs and the public a close look at the invaluable ways pubs support their communities.

Why World Mental Health Day?

Recent research by Samaritans reveals that pubs are ranked second among the top ten places where Brits feel comfortable opening up. This year, World Mental Health Day highlights the essential services pubs offer beyond just being places to socialise. Pubs are safe spaces for conversation and connection, a vital lifeline for mental health in ways that few other establishments can claim to provide.

A Resource for Every Publican

The Positive PUBlicity Hub – the home of positive pub stories, offers inspiration and practical ideas for publicans eager to explore or expand their community impact. Featuring real-life stories, the hub showcases pubs’ diverse contributions, from food drives and charity events to local support groups and sports sponsorships. The hub aims to help publicans enrich their community role and see how others are making a difference.

Landlady Carole Davis from The Clifton Arms in Blackburn and PubAid Community Support Hero Winner 2024, said:

“Working in partnership with our pub community, we help hundreds of people who just want to come down for a chat. Many deal with mental health issues and know they can talk to someone here. Some are too proud to access central services, so if we can’t help them directly, we’ll point them to someone who can.”

Carole is among 1,000 publicans nominated for the Community Pub Hero Awards 2024, in partnership with the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

Commenting on the launch, Des O’Flanagan, Co-Founder of PubAid, said:

“Pubs are the backbone of our communities, yet their impact is too often overlooked. Our goal with the hub is to create the UK’s largest portal for positivity about pubs- serving as an inspiration across the UK and beyond. We want to remind everyone that pubs aren’t just places to go for a drink; they are vital lifelines to the communities they serve.”

Get Involved

Visit the Positive PUBlicity Hub today to explore inspiring stories, gain insights and if you’re a pub, to upload your own stories of support. For those interested in joining the PubAid supporter community, you’ll join over 50 other pub companies, organisations and trade associations in keeping the positive voice for pubs alive.