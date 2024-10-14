Hospitality Is The Foundation For Inward Investment As Britain “Open For Business”

Share Post Share Email

Billions worth of investments in emerging growth sectors are set to be unveiled by businesses and ministers at the government’s inaugural International Investment Summit today (Monday 14th October).

World leading CEO’s and investors from across the globe will meet with ministers, First Ministers, and local leaders at the Guildhall – a historic landmark which has served as the ceremonial heart of the City of London for centuries.

Securing investment is central to the government’s mission to deliver economic growth which will create jobs, improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off.

The government says it has already secured tens of billions worth of investments within 100 days of being in office. The International Investment Summit will provide an opportunity to build on this progress and showcase the UK’s economic strengths. The event will demonstrate that through serious, stable governance, the UK can establish enduring partnerships with businesses to boost investment and give investors the confidence they need to choose Britain.

In his keynote speech opening the summit, the Prime Minister will outline how the government will build on this work, with a vow to “do everything in my power to galvanise growth including getting rid of regulation that needlessly holds back investment.”

He is expected to say not enough has been done to make sure the UK is keeping pace with emerging industries. He will pledge to “upgrade the regulatory regime to make it fit for the modern age, making Britain fit to harness all opportunities.”

In his keynote speech, the Prime Minister will make his ‘pitch for Britain’. On the value of stability, the Prime Minister is expected to say: “It’s not just that stability leads to growth – though we all recognise that. It’s also that growth leads to stability. Growth leads to a country that is better equipped to come together and get its future back. That’s why it’s always been so critical to my project.”

“We have a golden opportunity to use our mandate, to end chop and change, policy churn and sticking plasters that make it so hard for investors to assess the value of any proposition.”

“We have the determination, the focus on clear long-term ends, a mission-led mindset that thinks in years, not the days or hours of the news grid, needed to unlock that potential. Do not doubt that.

“We are focusing on investment because the mission of growth, in this country especially, demands it. Private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world. This is a great moment to back Britain. This is great moment to back England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.”

On regulation, he is expected to say: “We’ve got to look at regulation where it is needlessly holding back the investment, to take our country forward.

“Where it is stopping us building the homes, the data centres, warehouses, grid connectors, roads, trainlines, you name it then mark my words – we will get rid of it.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“We’re delighted to see the Government focus on the importance of placemaking, both as part of the Investment Summit and in its plans for the Industrial Strategy.

“Hospitality is an integral part of investment decisions that cannot be overlooked. Companies setting up a new office or relocating staff to a new city or country want to make sure their teams see a place as attractive to live. Hospitality is the foundation of all of that.

“Our sector has the power like no other to regenerate our high streets, towns and cities, making them attractive destinations for investment. This will be essential in the years to come to create new jobs and power economic growth.

“Hospitality’s track record of creating places where people want to live, work and invest is unrivalled and I look forward to working with the Government as it develops its Industrial Strategy.”