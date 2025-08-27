New Trade Show Brings Food & Drink Businesses Together In Somerset

Share Post Share Email

Hale Events, the team behind popular and established regional trade events like The Source, and Expowest Cornwall, is launching a brand-new event in 2026.

The Source Roadshow will debut at the Bath & West Showground in Shepton Mallet on Wednesday 25th February 2026. Initially taking place for one day only, with 100+ exhibitors, this event offers food and drink businesses a dedicated space to connect, source products, and explore new opportunities. Despite Somerset’s rich food and drink scene, businesses in the region haven’t had a dedicated trade show—until now.

A year ahead of launch, stand space is filling fast, with confirmed exhibitors including Baboo Gelato, Barber’s Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Dunstaple Farm Ltd, Matthew Clark, Purple Planet Packaging Ltd, Qtos Catering Equipment, R D Johns Foodservice Ltd, Sir Woofchester’s, South West Food Group, South West Labels, The Real Olive Company, The Somerset Grill Co Ltd, Unox Uk, and Westcountry Fruit Sales Ltd.

From local artisans to suppliers serving food retail and hospitality, the mix of exhibitors will give buyers access to the latest products, equipment, and services to help them both stand out from their competition, and cash in on the latest innovations.

Easy to get to, the show is ideally placed for buyers from Somerset, Wiltshire, Dorset and beyond. With backing from Taste of the West and key media partners, the Source Roadshow promises to be a valuable date in the industry calendar. Visiting this show is free for trade buyers, who can find out more at www.sourceroadshow.co.uk