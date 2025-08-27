Rational To Host Live Chef Demonstration Focusing On Asian Event Catering

Share Post Share Email

Rational is inviting catering professionals to an exclusive culinary showcase taking place at their head office in Luton, featuring Chef Rehan Uddin – renowned restaurateur and founder of the Asian Restaurant Owners Network.

During this event, Uddin will demonstrate the capabilities of the iVario Pro bratt pan and the iCombi Pro combi oven. Attendees will experience firsthand how these cooking systems streamline kitchen operations, reduce cooking times and maintain the authentic depth of flavour and consistency essential to Asian dishes.

Whether catering for weddings, large-scale functions, or daily service, participants will learn how they can elevate their kitchen’s productivity and consistency while reducing labour demands.

Guests will enjoy a live preparation of dishes including rich onion gravy stock, bone-in chicken curry, creamy moong dal, salmon tikka, lamb chops and sweet gajar halwa.

The event is taking place on Tuesday 2nd September. Session one will take place from 10.30-12.30 and session two will be held from 2-4pm. Attendance is free, spaces can be reserved here: https://bit.ly/43XR0m.