Newly Formed Herts Pubs Company To Open The Cock In Hitchin

This month, newly established hospitality company, Herts Pubs Company, launches its first venture – The Cock, a restored 16th century coaching inn on Hitchin High Street. The pub opens on Friday 25th July, offering modern British dining with a strong focus on provenance and craft drinks.

Dating back over 450 years, The Cock has undergone a sensitive refurbishment to balance heritage features with contemporary design. The space includes a 46-cover dining room, a 15-cover private dining area (The Stables), a lounge and bar with statement oak bar top, and an enclosed patio garden for alfresco service.

Operations Manager Adam Msetfi leads the project, bringing over 20 years’ experience including Auberge Du Lac (Welwyn), The White Hart (Welwyn) and The Tilbury (Datchworth). Heading up the kitchen is Head Chef, Alex Corley, formerly of three AA rosette restaurant, Thompson (St Albans) and whose experience also includes Gordon Ramsay’s Savoy Grill and Petrus.

Open for all-day dining, menus will champion British suppliers, including meat from family butchers, Aubrey Allen and seafood from Cornish Flying Fish and Scottish supplier, Keltic Seafare.

Operations Manager, Adam Msetfi commented:

“We have been hard at work creating a premium pub offer rooted in quality British produce, designed to serve the local community while also appealing to visitors from further afield.”