Nick Mackenzie to Step Down as Chief Executive of Greene King

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Greene King has announced that chief executive Nick Mackenzie will step down at the end of February 2027 as part of a planned succession process. He will be succeeded by Clair Preston-Beer, currently the company’s chief digital and commercial officer.

Mackenzie, who has led the business for almost eight years, said the time was right to hand over the reins following the launch of Greene King’s 2030 strategy, which includes new plans for its pub estate and brewery. He will remain on the board of Greene King Ltd to support the transition.

As part of Greene King’s long-term succession planning process, Clair Preston-Beer will succeed Nick in March 2027 and become Greene King’s first female CEO in its 227-year history. Clair joined Greene King in 2020 as Managing Director of Greene King pubs before being appointed to Chief Operating Officer in 2024 and Chief Digital and Commercial Officer in 2026.

Over this time, she has overseen all commercial, digital and technology functions for the group. During the past six years, Clair has been instrumental in shaping the company’s new strategy and implementing operational change across the business including its digital transformation and development of Greene King’s loyalty programme.

Nick Mackenzie, Chief Executive Officer of Greene King, said: “It has been the privilege of my career to lead Greene King for nearly eight years. This is a very special company, with very special people who care deeply about their teams, customers and the communities they serve up and down the country.

“I have loved every minute and would like to thank everyone in the business, and all our partners for their support, dedication and belief in this amazing company.

“I am delighted that Clair will be taking the reins and having worked closely with her for the last six years, I know she shares my passion for the industry and is an exceptionally qualified successor to take Greene King forward and deliver the next chapter in its long and illustrious history. The business is in great hands.”

Clair Preston-Beer, Chief Digital and Commercial Officer of Greene King, said: “I’m honoured to be appointed as CEO of Greene King. I love our pubs, I love our people and I am passionate about ensuring they remain the ultimate social host for generations to come. I am inspired by the energy of our 38,000 team members who drive this 227-year-old business forward.

“We have an ambitious strategy in place that is focused on growing share in a challenging environment. We will continue to strengthen our core brands and ensure our digital services become central to the everyday experience of our valued customers. We have prioritised investment in data and AI to ensure that every pub is easier for our teams to run, every customer experience more personal and every decision better informed. There is so much to be excited about for the future of this historic pub company and brewer.

“I would like to thank Nick for the opportunity to join Greene King and for his support over the last six years, he has been an exceptional leader and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with and learning from him.”

Gerald Ma, Executive Committee Member at CK Asset Holdings, Greene King’s owner, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Nick for his outstanding contribution to Greene King during what has been a challenging period for our industry and pubs. Nick has not only driven significant operational, cultural and strategic change within our business, but has been relentless in his backing of pubs, collaborating with government and trade bodies to successfully deliver positive impact for the sector.

“Reflecting our effective long-term succession planning, we have identified a proven and dedicated leader in Clair Preston-Beer. Clair has a fundamental understanding of our business and has played a significant role in shaping Greene King’s progress in her leadership roles to-date. Greene King is in a strong position, and we are looking forward to the future under Clair’s leadership.”