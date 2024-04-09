GBM Winner To Launch Debut Restaurant In Liverpool

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo Credit Optomen Television

Chef Dan McGeorge, winner of TV’s Great British Menu 2021, is set to open the doors of his debut restaurant later this Spring.

Vetch, located at 29A Hope Street in the heart of his home town of Liverpool, is currently being transformed into a 26-cover fine dining restaurant. Which once open will serve up a relaxed seasonally inspired five-course lunch and a seven-course dinner, with both tasting menus showcasing modern British cooking interspersed with Nordic and Asian flavour influences.

For those that don’t know Dan’s route to the kitchen is unconventional, in that he started out studying for a law degree, before deciding it wasn’t for him and changing tack completely to train as a chef.

2011, saw Dan gravitate to Liverpool Community College, where he began to learn his craft and further develop his passion for cooking. On graduating he worked in several high-profile kitchens, with stints alongside the likes of Simon Rimmer, Sam Moody at the one Michelin starred, three rosetted Bath Priory and Ben Mounsey at the three rosetted Lawns Restaurant, Thornton Hall Hotel, before making the move to the Lakes in September 2017 as head chef at the then two AA rosetted Rothay Manor.

Dan left Rothay in October 2023, having previously secured a third AA rosette in January 2019 along the way. In 2020 he joined the likes of Marcus Wareing, Jason Atherton, and Marco Pierre White as he was presented with an Acorn Award. He added a Michelin Plate to his accolades in January 2021, which he followed by being crowned ‘Champion of Champions’ in BBC Two’s Great British Menu programme. In June 2022, Dan was presented with the Restaurant Chef Award by The Craft Guild of Chefs.

Since then he’s relocated to his native Liverpool, taken some time out with his young family, and then got stuck into searching for the right venue to realise his dream off opening his debut restaurant.

Vetch’s chef-owner Dan McGeorge said: ‘’It was a big decision leaving Rothay, but it was the right one to make. Georgia and I wanted to move back to Liverpool and realise our joint ambition to open a restaurant. We’ve been fortunate enough to find an amazing location right in the middle of the city at 29A Hope Street. We’re busy recruiting staff at the moment and then we’ll spend time working with our team to hit the ground running. Hopefully opening the doors in early May. We can’t wait to welcome guests through the door to enjoy what will hopefully be a great additional to Liverpool’s emerging dining scene.’’