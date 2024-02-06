Nominations Open For Institute Of Hospitality UK Aspiring Manager’s Award 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

Launched today, the competition, which closes on 15 March 2024, is now in its 17th year and is open to anyone who works in the UK hospitality industry.

The winner will collect a wealth of prizes including 1 year’s membership of the Institute, professional mentoring, an industry-recognised training programme, and tickets to attend five Institute-organised events, alongside the trophy and title of Aspiring Manager of the Year 2024.

Even the finalists will receive a one-year membership of the Institute along with a ticket to the champagne reception.

Delighted the competition is back after a four-year hiatus, IoH CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI commented: “The Institute’s London Region has worked hard to put together a great competition this year, which I’m sure will be a lot of fun for those who take part. This competition has a long pedigree of recognising management talent from across the UK. Rewarding future hospitality talent through competitions such as this is essential in inspiring that talent to grow.“

Paul Evans FIH, Chair of the Institute of Hospitality’s London Region commented: “We are all very excited about this year’s Aspiring Managers Award and would encourage hospitality managers from across the UK to nominate their team members, as well as individuals to nominate themselves. The entry process is simple, so go online and enter now. We hope to be inundated with amazing entries.”

Key dates:

Nominations open: 5 February 2024

Nominations close: 15 March 2024

Shortlist announced: 28 March 2024

Final: 17 April 2024 – Information and tickets to the final will be on sale soon

To read the full story please follow this link.

To nominate yourself or if you would like to nominate someone else, please follow this link.