Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire Retains Two Michelin Stars For The 40th Year Running

Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire has retained its two Michelin stars for 40 consecutive years in the 2024 edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland Awards, revealed at the awards ceremony at the Midland Hotel in Manchester.

Le Manoir opened in 1984 with Chef Patron Raymond Blanc OBE at the helm, and since then, has been at the forefront of garden gastronomy in the UK and beyond. The restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars just a few months after it opened and has retained them for the last four decades. The restaurant now also proudly holds a Michelin Green Star awarded to Le Manoir in 2020 for being a pioneer in sustainable garden gastronomy.

In 2023 the property welcomed the return of Luke Selby, a former Le Manoir alumni as Executive Head Chef. In his new role, Luke is working closely with his mentor, Raymond, to bring a renewed perspective to the menu, while still retaining Raymond’s philosophy laid down in 1984, maintaining the restaurant and country house as one of the best in Britain.

Commenting on this fantastic achievement, the duo have said ‘We are beyond excited to celebrate another year in the Michelin Guide. 2024 is especially important for us here at Le Manoir – we have a calendar full of events planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this beautiful countryside haven and look forward to another successful decade in embodying the Garden to Gastronomy ethos”