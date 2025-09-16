North Berwick Pub Reopens With A New Look And New Name After Six-Year Closure And £850,000 Transformation

Share Post Share Email

An historic North Berwick pub that has been closed since summer 2019 reopens this week following an £850,000 refurbishment by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Scottish hospitality operators, The Discovery Group, who also operate the nearby and much-loved Ship Inn on Quality Street.

The overhaul of The County Hotel on the High Street has transformed it into a top-quality family and dog friendly venue with two separate bars, a restaurant, 11 ensuite letting rooms and one of the largest beer gardens in town. Marking its new direction, the venue has been renamed The Law after the well-known North Berwick Hill. The local link follows through in the décor, which has a subtle nod to North Berwick and the surrounding area running through it.

The Law opens its doors at 9am on 17th September, creating 25 new jobs and with North Berwick resident Donna McCallum at the helm as the new licensee. A weekend of entertainment will celebrate the occasion followed by a host of other activities leading up to the festive season.

The revamp has completely remodelled the building to a high standard, replacing everything from the lights to the loos. Outside there’s a 100-seater garden. The ground floor boasts a comfortable contemporary front bar as well as a second bar – The Beach Hut – overlooking the rear garden and with its own pizza oven.

Converted from a former stable, it retains the old doors, beams and stone walls as part of its distinctive design. The two floors above house a beautifully-decorated restaurant – bookable for functions – and 11 letting rooms, each named after a Scottish malt whisky.

Says The Law’s new general manager Donna McCallum:

“I’ve lived in North Berwick for years and never dreamed one day I would run The Law. It’s great news for the town to have it open again and looking so fantastic – it’s a real asset. The whole team is excited to be welcoming people in for the first time in six years.”

Adds Discovery Group director Steven Winton:

“The Law looks sensational, better than we ever dared hope. The local interest has been phenomenal, with people keen to have a peek at the changes. We have even been getting booking enquiries for Christmas. We’re very appreciative of all the support. North Berwick is a wonderful place that is sought out by visitors to Scotland from all over the world. We feel fortunate to have a second site here and want The Law to add to all the town has to offer.”

Comments Matt Dyson, Star Pubs’ operations director for Scotland:

“This is our largest investment of the year in Scotland, and it’s reflected in the transformation – The Law looks amazing and completely unrecognisable inside. The Discovery Group are just the team to relaunch The Law – they’ve got a reputation for operating superb venues across East Scotland. We’re delighted to be backing them with their latest venture. The many unique touches they’ve given The Law, will bring something different to North Berwick.”