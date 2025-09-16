Master Innholders Charity Cycle Ride Raises Over £135,000 for Hospitality Action

Share Post Share Email

A determined team of over 35 Master Innholders and hospitality industry partners has raised more than £135,000 during this year’s Twin Cities Master Innholders Charity Cycle Ride.

The group, made up of both seasoned cyclists and enthusiastic novices, completed a challenging 370-kilometre journey over three days, finishing in Kent on Sunday 14th September. The ride began at Taittinger’s cellars in Reims, France, and wound its way north through Cambrai and Sainte-Omer, before crossing the Channel and being warmly welcomed by Domaine Evremond on home soil.

Now in its tenth year of support, Taittinger and Hatch Mansfield once again played a pivotal role in the event’s success. Fittingly, the ride was bookended by Taittinger hospitality and followed a route inspired by Jean Taittinger, who, during his tenure as Mayor of Reims, twinned the city with Canterbury, just a stone’s throw from Taittinger’s English vineyard in Chilham.

Additional key sponsors included Procurement Partners, who supplied the team’s branded cycling jerseys, Casna Group, and James Hallam, with further support from Gold Key Media, Rockingham Partners, and Hotel Manager.

All funds raised will be donated to Hospitality Action, helping to provide vital support to current and former hospitality professionals across the UK.

Andrew Stembridge MI IS, lead organiser and past Chair of the Master Innholders, commented: “I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved as a collective. This is the most we’ve ever raised through the cycle ride, at a time when Hospitality Action is facing unprecedented demand. The continued support from Taittinger and Hatch Mansfield is invaluable and makes this event not only unique, but truly special.”

Other participants from the Master Innholders community included Joanne Taylor-Stagg MI, General Manager at Pennyhill Park, Stuart Bowery MI, General Manager at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London and Grant Campbell MI IS, General Manager at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square — among many others.

Speaking on the cycle ride and the money raised, Grant Campbell MI IS said:

“These charity cycle rides are always a blend of challenge, camaraderie, and above all, generosity. I’m incredibly proud of our team for going the extra mile — both literally and figuratively — to raise even more for Hospitality Action this year. Huge thanks to our sponsors, industry partners, and everyone who donated to make this the most successful Master Innholders charity ride to date.

The team of cyclists was also presented with a cheque for the £135,000 raised upon completion of the ride on the final day, which was given by Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action.

Sharing his appreciation, Mark Lewis said:

“Our recent Taking the Temperature survey revealed that three-quarters of respondents have experienced poor mental health in adulthood, with nearly a third affected in the past year alone.