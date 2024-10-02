NTIA Calls On Home Secretary To Reevaluate Security Business Licensing

Share Post Share Email

The Night-Time Industry Association (NTIA) is calling on the government to introduce urgent reform in light of the recent individual licensing data obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, which, they say reveal a pressing need for restructuring to ensure efficacy of private security provision, tax conformance and prevent the sector being a haven for organised crime groups.

The current regulatory framework is over twenty years old and the NTIA say, no longer ‘fit for purpose’. Private security is the only regulated sector where businesses can operate out of sight of the regulator due to the current emphasis being on licensing individual operatives, not businesses. As greater reliance is placed on private security contributing to public safety, it is the businesses deploying the security operatives that pose the greater risk.

There are currently over 400,000 licensed door security within the UK, which means that at any one time we could be looking at 1 in 4 security operatives included within the figures above.

In addition to these figures, according to the SIA there are an estimated 8,000 security supply businesses that are untraceable by any of the key departments within central Government, leaving a considerable void in the frontline protection of the hospitality and night time economy sectors. With no real control over standards or vetting, and unscrupulous private security suppliers being able to operate under the radar, this presents a fundamental void in our counter-terror strategy and is a significant risk to public safety.

An estimated £250,000 million in tax fraud and evasion plagues this industry, along with gaps in insurance coverage among individual self-employed operators. These issues collectively undermine the industry’s value and cast doubt on its professionalism.

These figures paint a stark reality of the vulnerabilities within the sector and highlight the urgent need for comprehensive reforms. Without a robust checkable five-year history, the integrity and reliability of security personnel cannot be guaranteed. This gap not only undermines public safety but also facilitates fraud and enables OCGs to infiltrate the sector through labour exploitation.

The current situation does not align with the objectives of Martyn’s Law, which aims to ensure enhanced protection of public spaces against terrorism. To effectively support this initiative, it is crucial that the private security sector is regulated with the highest standards of scrutiny and accountability.

Statement from Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA and Chair of the UK Door Security Association:

“We urge the Home Secretary to intervene as a matter of urgency. The current system of individual licensing for security operatives is outdated and no longer fit for purpose. We need a reevaluation of business licensing in the private security sector to build the infrastructure and framework necessary to serve the public effectively. This will involve stringent checks, robust regulatory mechanisms, and a commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sector.

The private security sector plays a vital role in safeguarding our communities. It is time we provide it with the necessary tools and oversight to operate with the utmost integrity and efficiency. Ensuring tax parity, reducing fraud, and deterring organised crime groups from exploiting the sector must be prioritised to protect public spaces and enhance national security, in line with the core principles of Martyns Law”