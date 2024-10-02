Hospitality Campaign Love Food Give Food Returns For Another Year

Share Post Share Email

Action Against Hunger’s flagship restaurant campaign Love Food Give Food has returned this year, inviting diners across the UK to add £1 to their bill to support the charity’s humanitarian work.

The campaign, which has united the food and hospitality industry for over a decade, continues to help millions of children around the world access essential nutrition.

Will Macleod, fundraising and communications director at Action Against Hunger UK, said:

“We are incredibly proud to see the food and hospitality industry come together once again in the fight against hunger.

“This campaign is a powerful reminder that by simply enjoying a meal, restaurant-goers can help save lives. The support we receive from our restaurant partners and the public allows us to deliver critical interventions in communities where children are suffering from malnutrition. Every £1 donated truly makes a difference.”

Now in its 13th year, Love Food Give Food will see 122 restaurants across the UK participate, with venues in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton and Glasgow. Over the years, the campaign has raised an £4.1 million to support Action Against Hunger’s global efforts.

In 2023, approximately 733 million people were impacted by hunger, which equates to one in every eleven people worldwide. If these trends continue, an estimated 582 million people will face chronic undernourishment by the end of this decade.