Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The Grey Horses Inn, Worksop

Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio by acquiring the Grey Horses Inn in Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop.

The village pub is situated on The Cross, just off the High Road and will sit within Punch’s leased and tenanted estate, run by father and son duo Ken and Jack Jarvis.

As experienced operators, Ken and Jack are eager to take the reins and further develop this fantastic pub business, following in the footsteps of their predecessors, Chris and Sally, to ensure The Grey Horses remains at the heart of the community.

Speaking about the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Estate Development and Acquisitions Andrew Cannons commented:

“We are delighted to welcome experienced operators Ken and Jack to the Grey Horses, and are looking forward to working alongside themselves and the team as they embark on their new venture. This is an excellent pub that perfectly aligns with our leased and tenanted estate, and I’m sure that with Punch’s industry-leading investment and support, the Grey Horses will continue to flourish for many years to come.”

The community-focused pub benefits from two separate trading areas, a timber bar servery and a cosy feature fireplace. It also features a function room, with its own bar and dancefloor area in addition to an enclosed beer garden with picnic bench seating.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager David Hill added:

“Chris and Sally have run a fantastic pub for many years, so it was important for us to ensure we could continue their legacy. Ken and Jack are excellent operators and great people who I’ve no doubt will work brilliantly alongside the team to keep the Grey Horses thriving in the community.”

Punch is continually on the lookout for more quality acquisitions, including packages and single-site opportunities that fit well with its modern and progressive vision and growth plans.