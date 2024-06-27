NTIA Consumer Survey: 44% Say Labour Stands Out As Most Supportive Of Nightlife

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) in collaboration with the Adam Smith Institute and Obsurvant reveal the key findings from its recent Consumer Insight Survey. The survey offers a comprehensive look at the current state of nightlife and cultural activity attendance, personal circumstances affecting these activities, and political positioning regarding support for nightlife.

The survey reveals that social and cultural activities remain an integral part of the lives of many, particularly among younger demographics. However, financial constraints and inadequate late-night transport are significant barriers.

Key highlights from the survey include;

Social and Cultural Activity Attendance:

56% of respondents participate in social activities out of the home several times a week or more. This rises to 68% for 18-24 year-olds and drops to 44% for those aged 50 and above.

43% attended cultural events at least once a month over the past six months, indicating a strong positive correlation between social and cultural event attendance.

76% felt impacted by the inability to go out during the COVID-19 pandemic, a sentiment consistent across all age groups and regions.

Personal Circumstances Affecting Nightlife:

52% of respondents cited changes in financial circumstances as impacting how often they go out, highlighting the effect of the UK’s cost of living crisis on nightlife.

37% indicated that lower drink prices would encourage them to go out more frequently, with better late-night transport cited by 23%.

Desired Activities:

Dining out is the most popular activity (55%), especially among those over 30 (65%). Younger respondents favour going to the cinema, playing sports, and attending nightclubs.

Political Support for Nightlife:

44% of respondents believe Labour is the most supportive party for nightlife and culture, significantly higher than the Conservatives at 11%. A substantial number of respondents indicated that no political party has a specific policy for hospitality and nightlife.

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, stated:

“The recent data from our Consumer Insight Survey debunks the narrative around shifting consumer habits. Instead, it highlights the significant impact of current economic conditions, particularly the reduced disposable income among young people.”

“The findings vividly underscore the essential role of nightlife and cultural activities in our communities, especially for younger generations. Financial constraints and inadequate late-night transport are major barriers preventing full enjoyment of these enriching experiences.”

“While there is an overwhelming perception that the Labour Party is more supportive of the sector, dedicated policies across the political spectrum are urgently needed.”

“This survey serves as a clear message to policymakers, urging them to recognise nightlife’s pivotal economic and societal role. We are urging political parties to address the lack of detailed sector pledges in their manifestos prior to the election, as underscored by the survey findings.”