Pubs Set To Receive Another Euros Boost This Weekend, After Sales Doubled During Nail-Biting Semi-Final Against The Netherlands

Data from Barclays, which sees 40 per cent of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions, shows that Wednesday’s Euros semi-final led to a significant boost for pubs and bars, while restaurants also saw an increase.

Pub transaction volumes more than doubled on the day of the match, increasing 131.5 per cent year-on-year1, and up 54.7 per cent when compared to the previous Wednesday. Meanwhile restaurant transactions increased 10.7 per cent year-on-year and 13.3 per cent week-on-week, as sports fans ventured out to witness and celebrate the win.

The hospitality industry will have welcomed the boost after a challenging start to the summer; the Barclays Consumer Spend report showed that restaurant spending was down -11.5 per cent last month2, with the weather encouraging many Brits opting to stay in instead of dine out. Growth in spending at bars, pubs and clubs in the month was modest, at 0.5 per cent.

Rich Robinson, Head of Hospitality and Leisure at Barclays, said: “Pubs and bars will undoubtedly be hopeful that Wednesday’s result will set the tone for this weekend’s final and the rest of the summer. With many other major sporting events taking place – including the Olympic Games and Wimbledon – we may see consumers’ non-essential spending bounce back as the weather improves.”

1This figure is based on merchant data from Barclays’ acquiring business – i.e. transactions made at businesses who accept payments using Barclays technology. Transactions relate to 10 July 2024 compared against 12 July 2023 and 3 July 2024

2Consumer card spending data i.e. Barclays debit card and Barclaycard credit card transactions