Punch Pubs & Co Acquires The Duke Of Wellington, Wareham

Punch Pubs & Co has added to its growing portfolio with the acquisition of the Duke of Wellington pub in Wareham.

The traditional English pub in the Dorset town of Wareham has been welcomed into Punch’s leased and tenanted estate and will be run by existing Publicans Mark, Laurice and the team.

Speaking about the acquisition, Punch Pubs & Co Head of Acquisitions, Andrew Cannons, commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome The Duke of Wellington into the Punch family. This is a great town centre pub which already has a fantastic reputation thanks to Mark, Laurice and the team. I’m confident that with the help of Punch’s industry-leading investment and support, it will continue to succeed in the heart of the town for many years to come.”

The pub, which sits just off the High Street, features a rear beer garden that seats 80 as well as a main bar area and dining room that has long been a popular destination for locals.

Punch Pubs Operations Manager Jay Pearce added:

“Mark and Laurice are fantastic Publicans who have created a stellar reputation for the Duke of Wellington. I would like to thank them and the team for making this transfer process as smooth as possible. I look forward to sharing future updates with the community.”