Over 400 Hospitality Professionals To Take Part In 2024 Springboard Virtual Race This July

To coincide with this week’s Mental Health Awareness Week (13th-19th May) – Springboard has launched its Summer charity challenge, Virtual Race 2024. A fun, fundraising virtual fitness challenge for the hospitality industry, which raises money for the Springboard Charity whilst encouraging and championing wellbeing for the mind and body.

This July 2024, over 400 individuals will compete in the annual Springboard Virtual Race 2024, To Cambodia and Back, which challenges teams (of up to 20 people) to cover 14,000 miles virtually from 1st July – 31st July 2024.

This year’s theme derives from the recent Springboard Cambodia Trek (which took place between April-May 2024) and saw 23 individuals trek 100km through the Cambodian Wilds, as well as building eco bungalows in the Siem Reap area. The volunteers (made up of hospitality professionals) raised an incredible £94k for the Springboard Charity.

The next stage of the challenge continues back in the UK and invites teams or individuals to cover the miles any way they like – by walking, running, cycling, wheeling, swimming, skipping. Any pace, anywhere – all abilities are welcome. It is £15 to enter which includes a goodie bag and charity t-shirt, as well as prizes for the winning teams (across various categories) including the fastest team and most money raised.

Springboard chief executive, Chris Gamm, said:

‘As we reflect on Mental Health Awareness Week across the hospitality industry, we hope our Springboard Virtual Race charity challenge will offer some mental health relief for the body and mind through this fun, healthy, social, fitness outdoors activity! And all whilst fundraising for the Springboard Charity – as we continue our mission to provide training and employment opportunities in hospitality, to young and underprivileged people facing challenges.’

Virtual Race Headline Sponsors Nestlé and CH&CO will also be competing to help fundraise for Springboard this Summer – along with Gold Sponsors and teams including Bidfood, Wafflemeister, Kraft Heinz, Lotus Bakeries, KP Snacks, Unilever, Vestey, AAK, Upfield Foods UK Ltd, Kellanova (Kellogg’s), Browns Food Group, and more.

Register your Virtual Race place here (as an individual or team): https://springboard.uk.net/events/virtual-race-to-cambodia-and-back/

Donate to Springboard Virtual Race: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/virtualracetocambodiaandback

To join the line-up sponsors supporting the charity challenge, contact: bhavnap@springboarduk.org.uk