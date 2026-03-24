Parkdean Resorts to Donate 240 Free Holidays to Military Families in 2026

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Parkdean Resorts has pledged to continue its support of the Armed Forces this year by donating 240 holidays worth over £180,000 to members of the military community and their families in 2026.

Throughout 2025, Parkdean Resorts donated over 200 holidays across 21 of its award-winning holiday parks through partnerships with the Army Central Fund, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, and the Hoplite Fund.

Always strong champions of the military community, the holiday park operator has donated over 1000 holidays worth over £750,000 to Armed Forces families since 2021. Parkdean Resorts also holds an esteemed Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, the highest accolade a company can receive for its veteran-friendly recruitment processes and development opportunities.

Steve Richards, CEO at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We deeply admire the resilience of our Armed Forces, along with their families who navigate unique challenges while supporting their loved ones in service.

“This year we will be donating £180,000 worth of free holidays to military families through our valued partnerships with the Army Central Fund, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund, and the Hoplite Fund. Creating spaces where the whole family can connect and create cherished memories is central to what we do, and it’s a privilege to give something back to those who give so much.”

Mandy Lindley, Director of Relationships and Funding at the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, said: “Partnerships like this one with Parkdean Resorts demonstrate the real difference that collaboration can make for our naval community. For Royal Navy and Royal Marines families, access to time away together is more than a holiday – it is an opportunity to strengthen family bonds, support wellbeing and find some respite from the unique demands of service life. We are incredibly thankful to Parkdean Resorts for their continued commitment and generosity, which helps us ensure this vital support reaches those who need it most.”

One family said: “The break gave our family some needed quality time together which we ordinarily wouldn’t have had. It gave us a chance to switch off from daily stresses… the break was wonderful and as a family we are very grateful for the opportunity.”

Air Commodore Simon Harper, Director of Operations at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Every year, many RAF Families benefit from the generosity and support of Parkdean Resorts, and we are incredibly grateful for all that Parkdean do for the RAF community.”

One beneficiary said: “I feel truly fortunate to have had a holiday. It gave me precious, uninterrupted time with my son, a chance to slow down, breath and reconnect away from the weight of everyday struggles. We found space to laugh, to rest and to simply be together. It wasn’t just a break, it was a much-needed reset that reminded me of what really matters.”

Caroline Crewe-Read, Director of the Army Central Fund, said: “The pressures of modern military service remain significant, especially for those who experience regular moves or long periods away on deployment. For soldiers and their families, the chance to unwind at a Parkdean Resorts holiday park offers invaluable time to reconnect after separation, or to recover from health and welfare challenges. Supporting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of our serving community continues to be at the heart of the Army Central Fund’s purpose. We are therefore proud to continue our partnership with Parkdean Resorts and the Army to ensure that these much-needed breaks reach those navigating the toughest circumstances. Our sincere thanks go to Steve Richards and the Parkdean Resorts team for their continued generosity towards our beneficiaries.”

Laura Fernand, a Trustee of the Hoplite Fund, said: “This is the second year Parkdean Resorts has donated accommodation to our serving personnel. Their values align with our own and the importance of enabling our people the time to rest, recover and restore relationships in a family friendly environment can not be underestimated. Time and time again our beneficiaries have expressed their thanks.”