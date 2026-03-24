UK SMEs Face Europe’s Sharpest Cost Pressures But Stand Out For Regulatory Preparedness, Research Finds

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Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting today announced findings from its inaugural Future Ready Business report, revealing that UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing the most intense economic pressure in Europe, yet continue to demonstrate strong confidence in their ability to manage regulatory change.

The findings also show UK SMEs investing selectively in digital tools, with AI moving into everyday use and strong reliance on trusted advisors.

“UK SMEs are under more economic pressure than any of their European peers, but they’re responding differently,” said Bas Kniphorst, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Europe. “UK SMEs stand out for prioritizing regulatory readiness and leaning heavily on trusted advisors to navigate complexity. They’re taking a selective, pragmatic approach to digital investment, focusing on tools that deliver fast efficiency and control to build resilience even as cost pressures remain high.”

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain.

More than half of UK SMEs (56%) cite economic conditions and rising costs as one of their top three challenges over the next 12 months, compared with a European average of 40%. Cashflow pressure is also elevated, with 28% identifying it as a leading concern.

Despite these headwinds, UK SMEs report some of the strongest levels of regulatory preparedness across surveyed European markets. Nearly half of UK SMEs (44%) say they are fully informed and prepared for regulatory change, ahead of the Netherlands (31%), Germany (32%) and Sweden (16%). Overall, 90% report being fully or somewhat prepared.

This confidence is being tested by major reforms such as Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax, due to come into effect in April 2026. Separate Wolters Kluwer research shows more than nine in ten landlords and sole traders (92%) are aware of MTD for Income Tax. However, preparedness remains uneven beneath headline confidence levels, with four in five landlords (80%) feeling prepared for MTD, compared with 64% of sole traders. The findings underline the importance of practical tools, clear guidance, and trusted professional support.

AI has moved firmly into everyday use for UK SMEs. Around two thirds (65%) now use AI tools weekly or daily, placing the UK ahead of some European markets, such as Sweden (54%), while trailing the most intensive adopters, such as Germany, Spain and Italy. Looking ahead, almost half (49%) plan to implement AI-powered tools over the next 12 months.

This adoption is supported by cautious but deliberate digital foundations. More than half of UK SMEs (54%) operate hybrid cloud environments, while 26% are fully cloud based. Digital investment is driven primarily by efficiency, with 47% citing productivity gains as the main benefit of digital tools. At the same time, cost pressure continues to temper ambition: only 36% plan to adopt or expand cloud solutions in the next year, below the European average.

As digital reliance increases, cybersecurity remains a priority, with almost half of UK SMEs (48%) having upgraded protections in the past three years and a further 37% planning to do so.

Outsourcing also plays a central role, with 75% of UK SMEs outsourcing at least one business function. Rather than outsourcing broadly, UK SMEs take a targeted and disciplined approach, focusing on high risk, compliance heavy activities such as payroll (42%), legal services (33%), and accounting (33%).

“For UK SMEs, the message is to stay selective and practical,” said Natasha Chryssafi, Senior Director – Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting said. “Under sustained cost pressure, the businesses coping best are focusing on cash flow discipline, outsourcing complex compliance tasks, and adopting digital tools, including AI, where they solve a real, day to day problem. By using advisors strategically and investing where it counts, SMEs are creating breathing room in an otherwise tight environment.”

Recruitment and retention pressures persist, with 33% of UK SMEs citing hiring and retaining skilled employees as a top priority and 26% ranking talent among their top three challenges. However, talent pressures are less acute in the UK than in many European peers, including Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.