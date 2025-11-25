Passion4Hospitality: The Future Leaders Conference Inspires Next Generation of Professionals

Share Post Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality welcomed more than 750 hospitality students, apprentices, and graduates alongside educators, employers and industry leaders, including The Rt Hon the Baroness Morgan of Cotes and Sacha Lord FIH, to the re-launched Passion4Hospitality: The Future Leaders Conference at the Novotel West earlier this month.

With funding secured from The Savoy Educational Trust, coachloads of hospitality, leisure and tourism students travelled from across the UK by coach to access the free event; the largest, free student, graduate and apprentice Careers Exhibition & Conference in the UK Hospitality Industry.

Delegates took part in a range of leadership debates, a live recording of the Institute’s official podcast with guests tackling the subject of: ‘To include people with learning disabilities and neuro-diversity whilst still delivering top class service’, and a vibrant and very popular careers fair with over 50 employers including hotels, restaurants, venues, events, contract catering, training, the Ministry of Defence, leisure and professional services, amongst others, all offering diverse pathways into hospitality in the UK and internationally.

A series of career workshops also provided valuable and practical career guidance, employability advice, and practical skills, including tailored CV support, all aimed at helping students secure future hospitality roles.

IoH CEO, Robert Richardson FIH MI, hosted a lively on-stage chat with Sacha Lord FIH, Founder of The Sacha Lord Foundation, Former Nighttime Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester and Chair of the NTIA, exploring the realities of leadership, influencing policy the nighttime economy, with Lord concluding that young people could ‘go all the way in hospitality with graft, determination and a mentor’.

The Different Paths in Hospitality panel sparked animated debate both on stage and across the floor, as candidates from all parts of the hospitality profession shared candid reflections on their careers and their progression, while students asked practical questions on how best to build a career in hospitality.

The Rt Hon the Baroness Morgan of Cotes engaged delegates with a powerful keynote address on ‘Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment’, calling for closer collaboration between educators and employers, more high-quality work experience placements, and clearer pathways to help learners transition confidently from study to meaningful hospitality careers.

Speaking after the Conference, The Rt Hon the Baroness Morgan of Cotes said:

“It’s been a fantastic day at Passion4Hospitality and a great atmosphere. With so many students finding out about all sorts of careers and opportunities to work in hospitality. I have been delighted to be able to talk to so many delegates today about the importance of the hospitality sector.”

Reflecting on the day, IoH CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI said:

“Passion4Hospitality: The Future Leaders Conference is designed to be practical, progressive and people first. Today, our future leaders heard honest stories, asked excellent questions and connected directly with expert professionals and employers who are ready to invest in their talent. Having our special guests, Sacha Lord FIH and the previous Education Minister, The Rt Hon the Baroness Morgan of Cotes, join us, has been a highlight of the day.”