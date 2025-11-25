As Autumn Budget Looms – 73% Say Government Failing Uk Nightlife Says Survey

Share Post Share Email

New research from Obsurvant, in partnership with the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), paints a stark picture of Britain’s nightlife under pressure. The nationally representative survey of 2,009 UK consumers aged 18–64 captures behaviours, attitudes, and perceptions across theatres, restaurants, bars, clubs, and late-night events.

It forms the first wave of the Quarterly Consumer Tracker: Navigating the Night, providing a clear, data-driven snapshot of public confidence in the night-time economy, from affordability and safety to transport access and cultural value.

Key Stats:

73% don’t feel the Government is supporting the night-time industries sufficiently

76% believe people are priced out of nights due to rising costs

65% say nightlife boosts mood; 59% say it enhances quality of life

68% would go out more if transport were safer

61% say night-time events provide personal cultural experiences

Only 33% agree that the government understands the challenges facing the hospitality sector

Brits still want to go out. Nightlife is vital for wellbeing, social connection, and community: 65% say it lifts their mood, 59% say it enhances quality of life, and 61% value night-time events as personal cultural experiences. But rising costs are shutting many out, with 76% citing high ticket and drink prices as a barrier, hitting families and lower-income earners hardest.

Safety is a major concern. Only 60% of people feel safe late at night, with poor lighting, isolated streets, and minimal policing leaving many at risk. Transport options are scarce after midnight, and the Taxi Tax is making even private options expensive. 68% say safer transport would make them more likely to go out.

The situation is worse outside London. Regions such as the South West and South East report the lowest confidence scores, highlighting uneven access to culture and social experiences across the country.

Public expectations are clear: 66% want Government support for the sector in the Autumn Budget, 70% say hospitality is becoming less affordable, and 64% back lowering VAT for hospitality businesses. Yet trust is low — just 23% in the South West believe ministers understand the challenges the sector faces.

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, said:

“Our survey shows the night-time economy is at a tipping point. People value the social connection, community, and wellbeing it provides. Venues are generally safe, but streets, transport, and policing are insufficient, and rising costs put nights out, out of reach. Without urgent investment, we risk losing not just nightlife, but the cultural and social heartbeat it provides across the UK.”

Alex Morrison, Co-Founder of Obsurvant, added:

“The importance of the night-time economy really shines through in our data, but so do the pressures it faces. Supporting it means removing barriers, managing rising costs and ensuring it’s accessible to everyone, yet the public doesn’t feel confident that is happening. As the study continues, we’ll be able to add more context and see how opinions change over time, bringing valuable insights to those working to defend and strengthen this critical sector.”

Sacha Lord, Chair NTIA, added:

“This survey confirms what we see every night: unsafe streets, poor transport, and rising costs are preventing people from accessing nightlife. Desire to engage remains strong, but without action on infrastructure, safety, and affordability, we risk cutting off a generation from vital cultural experiences.”

As Christmas approaches, the message is clear: continue neglecting nightlife and risk empty streets, unaffordable nights out, and eroded culture, or invest in safety, transport, affordability, and infrastructure to protect the social, economic, and cultural heartbeat of the nation.