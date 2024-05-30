Pedalling For Pubs Breaches £1m In Fundraising

Share Tweet Share Email

Organisers of the epic charity bike ride, Pedalling for Pubs and UK ride Pedalling 2 Pubs, have announced that thanks to the combined efforts of campaign sponsors, organisers and riders banging the fundraising drum, over £1m has been raised for the Licenced Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away since the initiatives founding three years ago.

This incredible figure is the combined total of money raised across all Pedalling for Pubs and Pedalling 2 Pubs, and has already had significant impact on the improving the lives of people facing hardship across the hospitality sector.

The campaign’s debut ride took place in Jordan two years ago, and last year’s hugely successful journey took place in Sri Lanka. This year, 28 riders from across the sector tackled the monumental 400km cycle across rugged terrain in Kenya, from Nairobi to the Masai Mara from the 17th to the 21st of March. The 2024 Pedalling 2 Pubs ride has raised an incredible £320k, thanks to riders, donors, supporting partners and sponsors including KAM, Punch Pubs, Greene King, Avani Solutions, Fleet Street, Lucky Saint and Play it Green.

This month, 50 leaders from the hospitality industry took on the Pedalling 2 Pubs challenge for its second year, conquering 230km across North Devon’s rolling hills from the 16th to the 18th of May. Supporting partners and sponsors behind this year’s Pedalling 2 Pubs ride include the BII, Polaris Elements, Greene King, Lucky Saint and Punch Pubs, all helping to add £85k to the fundraising pot, to date.

Ride founder, Katy Moses, MD of KAM research agency, said:

“I could never of imaged the impact this fundraising challenge would have when we started the initiative, it seems inconceivable that we’ve raised over £1M over the last 3 years. I am overwhelmed by the support we have received for the ride from across the sector. To have such momentum behind the initiative really is remarkable, it makes me proud to be part of such an incredible industry who come together year after year to support each other.

“Reaching this £1m fundraising milestone is truly amazing, I want to extend my gratitude to all those who have taken part, donated, sponsored and supported our initiative. Together, we really are changing lives. Here’s to the next million!”