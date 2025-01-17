Plan Ahead for 2025 at The Source Trade Show

Share Post Share Email

If you’re in hospitality, catering, or food retail, start 2025 off on the right foot by attending The Source trade show on Tuesday 4th February and Wednesday 5th at Westpoint, Exeter. This essential regional event brings together hundreds of food and drink brands, suppliers, and service providers, offering everything you need to stay ahead of the competition.

Why Attend The Source?

• See, taste, and compare: Experience products firsthand by sampling ingredients, testing equipment, and assessing quality up close.

• Find everything you need for the year ahead: Whether you manage a pub, café, deli, hotel, farm shop, or supermarket, the show has top-quality ingredients, equipment, and services to help your business thrive.

• Unlock exclusive offers: Access show-only deals, including discounts, free delivery, and special packages, to make the most of your budget.

• Connect and collaborate: Meet suppliers and industry peers face-to-face, building partnerships and gaining insights to drive your business forward.

A Showcase of the South West’s Best

In partnership with Taste of the West, The Source trade show highlights the region’s finest producers and big-name brands.

Mike Anderson, Managing Director of The Source, says: “The Source brings the best of the food and drink industry together, offering fresh ideas, invaluable networking opportunities, and access to the best suppliers. It’s the perfect place to prepare for a successful year.”

Free Entry for Trade Buyers

Trade buyers can attend free of charge, with easy access and plenty of free parking.

The show runs over two days, giving you time to explore trends, sample products, and secure the best deals for the year ahead.

Nothing beats seeing, tasting, and comparing products in person. This is your chance to explore the latest innovations, stock up for the year ahead, and leave inspired, with fresh ideas.

For more details or to register, visit thesourcetradeshow.co.uk or call 01934 733465.

Follow The Source on Facebook and Instagram at @SourceFoodDrink for updates.