Hospitality Action to Expand Support for Hospitality Workers with £100,000 Donation from Chick-fil-A

Hospitality Action has received a £100,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, Inc., the third largest quick service restaurant company in the United States, to support the charity’s mission to provide life-changing support to hospitality professionals and their families across the UK.

The grant will be used to further the charity’s work to provide crucial assistance to hospitality professionals by providing financial assistance and advice to those facing hardship, illness, injury, financial difficulties and family crises.

Hospitality Action is the first organisation in the UK to receive funding from Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards® grant programme, coinciding with the brand’s first UK restaurant opening later this year.

The annual programme provides financial support to non-profits across the United States and internationally, that are making a positive impact in their local communities.

Mark Lewis, CEO of Hospitality Action said: “This generous grant from Chick-fil-A will significantly enhance our ability to support hospitality workers in their time of need. We’re honoured by this recognition and are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Chick-fil-A as they join us in serving the UK.”

“Hospitality Action’s work resonates deeply with Chick-fil-A’s commitment to caring for people,” shares Joanna Symonds, Head of UK Operations for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “As we grow within the U.K. community, we want to support those who make the hospitality industry so special.”

Since the start of 2020, Hospitality Action has spent £4,000,000 awarding more than 12,500 grants to hospitality households across the UK, answered 30,000 calls to the helpline, delivered 8,775 counselling sessions and supported 200,000 employees and their families. The sector and its employees are facing a challenging year in 2025 with cost pressures placing many hospitality jobs at risk. It’s only thanks to the generosity of supporter such as Chick fil A that Hospitality Action can catch people when they fall.