Plant Based World Expo Europe Expands as UK Consumers Demand Plant-Based Options

Plant Based World Expo Europe, the biggest 100% plant-based trade event in Europe, is moving to a new, larger location to cater for the demand – taking place at ExCeL London on 15th and 16th November 2023.

Now in its third year, registration for the show is open for brands to connect with a mainstream audience of retailers, foodservice professionals and investors in the UK vegan food market, one of the largest in Europe growing 9.58%.

This comes as 40% of British consumers now demand plant-based options, meat consumption is steadily declining and a study by Oxford University proves plant-based diets lead to 75% less climate-heating emissions, water pollution, and land use than meat-rich ones.

Across two days at Plant Based World Expo, professionals from the food and beverage industry will hear from industry leaders and pioneers, discover the latest in plant-based innovation, and make vital connections to help their businesses thrive in the world’s leading country for plant-based food.

Instantly recognisable names will join start-ups and challenger brands from all categories, including meat alternatives, non-dairy, snacks, and desserts, and visitors will see the latest lines and innovations from leading plant-based companies including La Vie, Fable Food, Greenvie Foods, OmniFoods, Sheese, and Violife.

Abigail Stevens, Marketing Director of the show organiser JD Events, comments:

“Plant-Based 2.0 as we are calling it, represents the new frontier for plant-based innovation using technology to mimic proteins closer than ever before, and this will be front and centre at Plant Based World Expo Europe.”

In addition to over 275 companies exhibiting their plant-based products and solutions, the event boasts three content theatres which are open to all attendees.

Conference Program – New for 2023: all attendees are invited to join these sessions.

Join industry experts and thought leaders in the Plant Based World Pulse Theatre, as they take to the stage to discuss some of the most important topics in the Global Vegan Food Market, said to have surged by more than 980% over the last decade.

Sessions are set to include:

What’s Next for the Meat-Alternative Market?

Barriers to Innovation: The Novel Ingredients Pushing for Recognition in the EU

Plant-Forward Businesses Changing the Conversation around Nutrition

The Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility Pledges In Driving Social Change

Navigating Foodservice for Long-Term Success

Abigail Stevens, comments:

“The plant-based industry is extremely well positioned to help businesses tackle some of the enormous challenges they face. From rising costs to the environmental harm caused by climate change, a move to more plant-based options on shelves and menus can make a positive impact. We are encouraging everyone to join us in November and be a part of that change.”

The Culinary Theatre hosted by food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden

Theatre sessions will be run by a mixture of industry and celebrity chefs to provide a real-time showcase of how plant-based products can create exceptional dishes. New for this year, it will also include sessions going back to the basics, helping chefs reimagine pantry staples to create enticing, low-cost dishes.

The Learning Garden Theatre will feature shorter educational sessions and company-led presentations on some of the latest research and new innovations in plant-based.

Those responsible for purchasing plant-based products within their business can also take advantage of a Key Buyer Program, and join key companies including Waitrose, Selfridges, Bidfood, Gate Group, and more. Buyers on the program benefit from exclusive access to a VIP lounge, Supplier Matchmaking Program, and networking events.

Abigail Stevens, Marketing Director of the show organiser JD Events, comments:

“It’s more important than ever to bring the entire supply chain into the conversation about where plant-based is going, including the challenges and opportunities it faces. It’s only with this level of collaboration that we can take the industry to the next level.”

For further information and to register, please visit http://www.plantbasedworldeurope.com/.