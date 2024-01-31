Proper Pubs Launches Its First Mid-Market Offer

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the community operator division of Admiral Taverns, has launched its very first mid-market pub concept. The first pub to open to the public will be the Ashby Tavern in Hinckley on Thursday 22nd February, following a £265,000 refurbishment.

Proper Pubs has traditionally focussed on value wet-led sites, and whilst the new mid-market concept promises to maintain great value, it will also offer customers something different with an extensive wine list and craft lager.

The Ashby Tavern is undergoing a complete transformation to the inside of the pub, including brand new fixtures, fitting, flooring and furniture throughout, along with a raised seating area, to elevate the pub’s look and feel. Outside, the boasts a spacious beer garden seating up to 200 people and will be transformed to become a friendly local for all to enjoy.

Mark Brooke, Director of Proper Pubs, said: “We’re really excited about this new mid-market concept. We’ve been working hard on it over the last few months, and we’re looking forward to seeing it come to life in the Ashby Tavern. Value wet-led will always be the cornerstone of our business, but we see a real opportunity to open up to a different demographic and show them what Proper Pubs is all about.

The Ashby Tavern will be a community wet-led pub with a slightly different look and feel to our traditional value sites as well as a different offer. This includes extensive cocktail menus and wine lists, as well as great drinks offers, such as after work cocktail promotions.”

The Ashby Tavern is the first of the pubs to launch within the mid-market concept and will be followed by existing Proper Pubs sites, the Brown Cow in Liverpool and the Titwood in Glasgow this year.