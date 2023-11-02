Proper Pubs Raises Over £43,000 for Local Charities in Three Months

Share Tweet Share Email

Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 185 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, has raised an incredible £43,500 for local charities and community initiatives in the three months to October 2023. This is the latest fundraising milestone for the group having raised £80,000 in May for national mental health charity, Chasing the Stigma.

Proper Pubs continuously encourages its operators to host a regular schedule of charity fundraising initiatives throughout the year. These range from Christmas selection box collections to Easter Eggs and local foodbank donations as well as fundraising events to have lifesaving defibrillators installed.

Proper Pubs recently installed its 126th defibrillator across its estate and in the lead up to Christmas, will begin its selection box collections, aiming to beat last year’s record of over 18,000!

To celebrate the hard work its operators put in to support their communities, Proper Pubs launched its Quarterly Community Hero Awards to recognise the pubs in each region that have gone the extra mile. Pubs across its estate were extremely creative in raising money, from hosting family fun days to collecting clothes from customers to donate to a local women’s shelter.

The operators of The Jolly Crispin in Stourbridge, Wendy and Mike – along with their daughter who is a key member of the team – raised £4,700 in one day, being crowned Proper Pubs’ West Midland’s Community Hero. The funds went towards installing a defibrillator at the pub, with the remaining money split between the Poppy Appeal, Macmillan and the Mary Stevens Hospice.

The Brewery Arms in Saltney, Chester also raised an incredible £2,600 for a local child who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, to send him and his family on holiday through hosting an array of interactive games and activities. The operator, Warren, has also collected an additional £1,000 for several local football teams to go towards the vital equipment and kit needed to ensure the clubs can continue to run.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, commented: “On behalf of myself, and the whole team at Proper Pubs I would like to thank every single operator for their fantastic fundraising efforts. I’m absolutely blown away by the fact they have managed to raise such an incredible amount of money in just three months! Local communities are so important to us as they support our pubs, so it’s essential that we find ways to give back to them and I feel this is a little something to show our appreciation.”