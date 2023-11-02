Industry Unites To Encourage Uptake In Hospitality Careers

Share Tweet Share Email

Senior industry leaders have united in a programme of autumn school visits designed to encourage more young people to consider a career in hospitality.

Compass, Elior, Punch Pubs, Sodexo and Nestlé Professional® will join Kate Nicholls OBE, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, and Chris Gamm, CEO of Springboard, visiting schools across the UK to help improve the perception of hospitality careers.

The school visits mark the start of a big recruitment drive by the Choose Hospitality Pledge. Co-founded by Nestlé Professional, Choose Hospitality and Springboard CareerScope, the Choose Hospitality Pledge is seeking motivated ambassadors to help educate secondary students about the industry’s wide range of entry-level roles and training opportunities, the breadth of roles available – dispelling the ‘only chef or waiter’ myth – as well as the many career pathways on offer.

Commenting on the new school’s programme this autumn, Nestlé Professional managing director, Katya Simmons, said:

“Hospitality businesses are more than twice as likely than other industries to experience challenges filling vacancies1. To address this, we are leading an industry alliance urging hospitality ambassadors to step forward and promote the industry to young people. The Pledge has been created by us with Choose Hospitality and Springboard CareerScope, and is garnering support from a growing number of hospitality and industry leaders.

“Together with our founding partners, we’re galvanising the hospitality industry in the UK to unite and help tackle the recruitment challenge. We’re calling on industry to sign up to the Pledge as ambassadors and visit their local secondary schools. Ambassadors will be equipped with campaign toolkits and props to engage with schoolchildren and demonstrate the exciting opportunities that exist in our industry. Now is the time for people who have carved out a career in the industry to give something back.”

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls OBE said:

“As the third largest private sector employer in the UK, it’s essential that we shine a light on the fantastic career opportunities that hospitality can provide, and education plays a key role in attracting the next generation of British talent. While only 10% of jobs in hospitality are currently recognised by the UK government as skilled, our industry is filled with highly trained and motivated professionals, and more roles need to be recognised to ensure we continue to attract young workers to the hugely rewarding careers on offer and bring in the skills that we need.”

The Choose Hospitality Pledge gives school leavers the opportunity to experience how dynamic, rewarding and exciting the sector is as a career. It aims to reshape perceptions of the hospitality sector and ignite a passion for careers among young people.

To give back to your profession by inspiring the next generation of talent, please register as a Choose Hospitality Pledge ambassador by visiting: https://my.careerscope.uk.net/ambassador-signup.