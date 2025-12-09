Pub is The Hub to Help More pubs after Government Funding Support

Share Post Share Email

Pub is The Hub will be able to help more rural pubs to support their local communities after receiving new funding from the Government.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has committed £440,000 to help Pub is The Hub deliver over 40 projects including village stores, community cafes, allotments and play areas in pubs across the country.

The funding will help support local jobs and opportunities whilst increasing community cohesion.

John Longden OBE and Chief Executive of Pub is The Hub, said: “We would like to thank the Department for Business and Trade for recognising the important role that pubs and publicans have in rural and deprived areas.

“Publicans with their individual pub businesses have a vital social role in supporting local communities and helping people to overcome social isolation and alleviate feelings of loneliness. They have a significant social value that is beyond economic impact. They are crucial in helping to bring people together and inspiring the provision of lost services and amenities.”

Kate Dearden, Minister Employment Rights and Consumer Protection, at DBT, said: “Rural pubs are hubs of their communities, and this government wants to support these vital community assets, creating jobs, supporting local economies, and providing residents with a place to socialise and come together.

“That’s why, as part of the Plan for Change, we’re keen to help secure their future with this funding, alongside measures to slash red tape, modernise licensing and to create a fairer business rates system.”

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King and Co-Chair of the Licensing Taskforce, said: “We are pleased to be long-term supporters of Pub is The Hub, which works so hard to help pubs with practical advice in extending their community services.

“No one can underestimate the huge social and economic value of pubs. Our pubs are more than bricks and mortar where people eat and drink – they are places where people come together for all occasions and celebrations, they offer local employment and careers for people of all ages and can help in tackling loneliness.

“Additional access to funding and less red tape is some welcome news to help pubs continue to adapt to meet the needs of their local communities.”

Recent research by Pub is The Hub showed that for every £1 invested in the provision of new services or activities, there is a return in social value of over £8.