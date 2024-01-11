Simon Rogan Awarded MBE For Services To Food Industry

Share Tweet Share Email

Simon Rogan, chef and owner of UMBEL Restaurant Group, was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List for his services to the food industry.

Speaking about the MBE, Rogan commented: “It is a great honour to be recognised with an MBE and I’m proud to have made an impact on the hospitality landscape, all of which would not have been possible without my amazing team.

“The British dining scene has changed a lot in the last 20 years, and it has been invigorating to be a part of that, namely raising the profile of the ‘farm-to-fork’ way of growing and eating, and hopefully inspiring others to follow suit.

“I believe that promoting our incredible produce and farmers in the Lake District has an important, long-lasting effect on the whole industry which will support British agriculture for years to come.

“Looking ahead at the next decade, I will strive to continue learning and building on our philosophy further whilst focusing on taking it forward, such as through the Simon Rogan Academy, which provides opportunities for future generations of aspiring young chefs and front of house – our work is never done.”