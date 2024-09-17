Redcat Pub Company Appoints Fleet Street

Share Post Share Email

RedCat Pub Company, the pub group founded and chaired by Rooney Anand and operator of the award-winning Coaching Inn Group, has chosen Fleet Street, the experts in food and drink culture, as its strategic communications partner following a competitive pitch process.

Fleet Street will work with RedCat Pub Company on communications spanning B2C and B2B verticals, including corporate reputation as well as brand positioning amid a transformational period for the hospitality group. Core elements of the activity will be supporting and collaborating on the new strategic vision for the group and its three divisions: RedCat Retail, RedCat L&T and Coaching Inn Group.

Richard Lewis, RedCat Pub Company CEO:

“We valued Fleet Street’s style and energetic response to the brief. Bringing an insight-led, tailored and holistic approach that speaks to some of our challenges as well as the exciting opportunity to grow the RedCat and Coaching Inn Group brands under RedCat Pub Company. Their passion for the industry, extensive knowledge and experience was clear to us and we look forward to the journey ahead with Fleet Street in our corner.”

Mark Stretton, Fleet Street CEO:

“We are really excited to have the opportunity to work RedCat as they have a brilliant leadership team, great culture, some absolutely brilliant businesses and a great story to tell. A fast-evolving company, we can’t wait to help support the business during this next chapter, and we know that as a team we are perfectly poised to deliver the strategic counsel and media engagement required.”

The partnership with RedCat Pub Company further adds to the breadth and depth of Fleet Street’s expertise within the hospitality, leisure and food & drink industries. Always passionate about food and drink culture, Fleet Street now represent some of the UK’s leading FMCG and hospitality brands including UKHospitality, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, HEINEKEN UK, Hawksmoor, Franco Manca, Parkdean Resorts and Purity Soft Drinks.