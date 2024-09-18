Urban Pubs & Bars Announce The Opening Of The Wren

Share Post Share Email

In the shadow of St Paul’s Cathedral on Watling Street serving high quality food also featuring a basement cocktail bar and exclusive whiskey vault

London’s pub and dining group Urban Pubs & Bars has announced the opening of The Wren Tavern as a tribute to Sir Christopher Wren.

The traditional London pub on Watling Street also features an exclusive whiskey lounge and a speakeasy cocktail bar called 5cc in the basement.

A spokesperson for Urban Pubs & Bars said:

“When Sir Christopher Wren designed St Paul’s Cathedral his plans were made on Watling Street, his workers lived, ate and spent their time on this street too. In a tribute to the man himself The Wren Tavern brings the best of traditions to a city pub environment.”

Urban Pubs and Bars’ opening of The Wren Tavern on Watling Street honours Sir Christopher and marks a part of London where most of his great work was done.

Indeed, when Sir Christopher died on February 25, 1723, he was buried in St Paul’s Cathedral, his gravestone features the Latin inscription Si monumentum requiris circumspice which translates as: ‘If you seek his monument, look around you.’

This year UP&B have already opened several sites including iconic Spitalfields pub The Gun and The Red Setter located in the vibrant Northcote Road community between Battersea and Clapham and recently announced the acquisition of 11 locations from the former Antic Pub Company.

Urban Pubs & Bars was founded in 2014 by Nick Pring and Malc Heap and has grown to an estate of pubs, bars and restaurants across London, including flagship pubs Nest, Bishopsgate, The Wheatsheaf, Tooting, The Gatehouse, Highgate and award winning restaurants the Salt Yard Group.