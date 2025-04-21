News From Braai to Beer Cans: The White Hart Welcomes Back Nick Panterlis

Share Post Share Email

There was fire on the grill and a buzz in the air as The White Hart, Whitchurch, welcomed back landlord Nick Panterlis with a proper South African braai — complete with sizzling steak, traditional boerewors, droëwors, and chilled cans of Arkell’s Malthouse Craft Lager.

It was a welcome homecoming for Nick, who has returned to manage The White Hart after spending time back in his native South Africa. Nick, who began his Arkell’s hospitality journey at The White Hart in 2017, was warmly welcomed back by locals, with many long-time customers turning out for an evening of food, drink and community spirit. Originally from South Africa, Nick grew up helping out in his family’s bakery business, where his love of food and service first took root.

Julie Moss, Managed House Controller at Arkell’s Brewery, said: “It’s fantastic to have Nick back at The White Hart. He brings real warmth and personality to the pub, and the connection he has with the community here is something special. Seeing him back behind the bar – and the BBQ – felt like a proper homecoming.”