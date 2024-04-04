Restaurant And Hospitality Sector Unite To Raise £370K To Fight Hunger

Share Tweet Share Email

Last year the hospitality industry raised an incredible £373,671 for Action Against Hunger, the international charity dedicated to stopping life-threatening hunger in its tracks.

Since the campaign’s inception 12 years ago, the hospitality sector has fundraised a phenomenal £4.1 million in total for Action Against Hunger, which is enough to treat more than 73,000 children suffering from life-threatening hunger.

Every year as part of the Love Food Give Campaign, hundreds of participating restaurants ask diners to turn their love for food into a charitable donation. By adding an optional £1 to the bill, restaurant-goers have made a major contribution to Action Against Hunger’s efforts to predict, prevent and hunger in 55 countries around the world.

A single pound is enough to buy a day’s worth of therapeutic food for children suffering from severe malnutrition, and the money raised will support thousands of children and communities facing life-threatening hunger across the world.

“We’re blown away by the generosity of our partner restaurants and their customers, who have helped push the Love Food Give Campaign over the £4 million mark since the campaign began 12 years ago. It comes at a vital time, with conflict, the climate crisis and economic shocks continue to drive more and more communities around the world into hunger crises,” said Will Morgan-Macleod, Action Against Hunger’s Director of Fundraising & Communications.

In 2023, the biggest fundraiser was Manteca in Soho, which raised a remarkable £7,800, while the largest group fundraiser was Hawksmoor with £135,000. The Pig and Super 8 also went above and beyond in their fundraising efforts this year.

In 2023, the UK hospitality sector and their customers faced mounting challenges, including rising energy bills, the cost-of-living crisis and staff shortages, making their fundraising efforts all the more impressive.

“Love Food Give Food is one of the high points of our year. Part of the reason we’re in business is to be able to make a difference in ways like this, and I hope it’s also part of why staff and customers have grown to love Hawksmoor” said Will Beckett, co-owner of Hawksmoor Restaurants.

Looking forward to 2024, the campaign aims to continue its growth nationwide by getting more restaurants involved and to increase the participation of our ambassadors.

Action Against Hunger UK is already recruiting new restaurants to take part in the campaign next year. If you are a restaurant interested in taking part your interest by contacting lovefoodgivefood@actionagainsthunger.org.