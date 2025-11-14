Restaurant Group Foodlink And AVT Capital Choose Leeds For First India Bistro Restaurant In The UK

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality Investment company AVT Capital has partnered with Foodlink Global Restaurants (UAE and India) to bring its celebrated India Bistro concept to the UK for the first time.

The first UK restaurant will be located in Leeds, in the vibrant suburb of Chapel Allerton and is set to become a destination dining venue for Leeds and beyond.

UK-based AVT Capital has taken a 4,150 sq ft venue on Harrogate Road and has invested £1.2million into the project. It also plans to expand the India Bistro brand throughout the country with a second restaurant planned for London in 2026.

Founded in 2003 by Sanjay Vazirani, Foodlink Global Restaurants has grown significantly over the years, expanding across regions and services to become a leading name in luxury catering and casual dining. The group was recently behind the landmark catering operation for the Ambani family wedding – one of the world’s most talked-about events – and has also showcased its India Bistro concept at high-profile international events, including Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Today, it operates 30 outlets across India and the UAE, spanning a total of 89,500 sq. ft and is renowned for unforgettable gastronomic experiences for global corporations, celebrities, and discerning clients around the world.

Commenting on the UK launch of India Bistro, Sanjay Vazirani said:

“Our launch in the UK marks an exciting new chapter for India Bistro as we bring our distinctive take on modern Indian dining to an even bigger international audience. “The UK’s vibrant food scene provides the perfect platform to showcase our culinary innovation, hospitality, and passion for redefining how people experience Indian cuisine.”

AVT Capital is a UK-based hospitality investment group building modern, culturally rooted dining brands. Founded in 2024, the group is led by a founding team with deep strategic, financial and hospitality experience.

AVT Capital co-founder, Shubhangi Thaker, said:

“We’re thrilled to introduce India Bistro to the UK and begin this India Bistro journey in Leeds, a city that truly appreciates great food and diverse dining experiences. Our goal is to bring something fresh to the scene: authentic Indian flavours presented with a modern twist, in a space that’s welcoming, stylish, and full of energy. We can’t wait to share it with the people of Leeds.”