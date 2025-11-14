Ireland Wins World’s Best Steak at World Steak Challenge

Share Post Share Email

Ireland has won the World’s Best Steak award at the World Steak Challenge in London. In addition to this, Ireland landed a record-breaking 68 medals at the prestigious awards. With 24 gold medals, Ireland was the top-performing country overall, and won the grand prize for Irish grass fed steak.

Dawn Meats and Lidl won the coveted award of the World’s Best Steak for a grass fed Angus sirloin. Of the World’s Best Steak from Ireland, the judges said, “The tenderness is similar to the tenderloin but it also carries a wonderful taste similar to a ribeye”, adding that it “offers the best in terms of texture and flavour.”

Along with winning the World’s Best Steak, Dawn Meats secured 11 gold medals for Ireland at the competition.

Robert Ryan, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland Chief Executive Officer said:

“Together with our valued Irish supplier, Dawn Meats, we’re immensely proud our own-brand Irish grass-fed steak has been recognised as World’s Best Steak at the World Steak Challenge. At Lidl, providing the highest quality products at the best value on the market has always been our promise to our customers and this recognition underscores our strong commitment to providing world-class Irish produce at the best value on the market to shoppers across the country.”

Speaking at the awards in London, Mark Zieg, Bord Bia’s Beef Sector Manager, said:

“After three years of taking away a record number of medals in the World Steak Challenge, it is a fantastic win for Ireland to be awarded the World’s Best Steak award. Ireland’s performance at the World Steak Challenge is testament to the dedication and quality of our farmers and processors. Grass-fed beef from Ireland, produced under the Origin Green programme, continues to set the global standard for quality and sustainable production. These awards validate and reinforce Ireland’s position as a world leader in beef production.”

The World Steak Challenge is now in its eleventh year and is regarded as the ultimate benchmark for steak producers worldwide. This year’s judging panel, comprising over 60 international experts, assessed entries on both raw and cooked criteria. 304 medals were awarded in total with Ireland taking home the greatest medal haul of 68 gold, silver or bronze medals.