Restaurants’ Delivery and Takeaway Sales Start to Plateau After Falls for 12th Month in a Row

Managed restaurant groups’ delivery and takeaway sales continue to plateau after hitting record highs during COVID lockdowns, CGA by Nielsen IQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker shows.

Combined sales in November 2022 were 1% behind November 2021—the 12th month of year-on-year decline in a row, but a small improvement on October’s figures.

Despite flattening out this year, delivery and takeaway sales are still nearly double pre-COVID levels, with November’s trading 99% ahead of November 2019. Deliveries accounted for 17% of groups’ total sales in the latest month, while takeaways and click and collect orders took a 9% share.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said:

“COVID was a powerful catalyst for the delivery market, and it’s not surprising that sales have fallen away from the peaks of lockdown. Some consumers have switched back from ordering-in to eating-out this year, but others are becoming increasingly cautious about their spending on treats like deliveries and takeaways as costs soar. With little respite on inflation in sight, restaurants face fierce competition for sales on third party delivery platforms in 2023.”

The CGA Hospitality at Home Tracker is the leading source of data and insight for the delivery and takeaway market. It provides monthly reports on the value and volume of sales, with year-on-year comparisons and splits between food and drink revenue. It offers a benchmark by which brands can measure their performance, and participants receive detailed data in return for their contributions.