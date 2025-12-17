Rosebank Distillery Named Whisky Tourism Destination of the Year

Share Post Share Email

Rosebank Distillery, part of Ian Macleod Distillers, has bee named Tourism Destination of the Year at the 2025 Scottish Whisky Awards. The award recognises the single most outstanding visitor experience in Scottish whisky tourism each year.

The announcement follows Rosebank’s major global success in San Francisco, where the Rosebank 31 Year Old Lowland Single Malt was named Best in Show, Whisk(e)y at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, widely regarded as the world’s top whisky accolade.

Leonard Russell, Chairman and Managing Director of family-owned spirits business Ian Macleod Distillers said,

“The award is testament to all those, past and present, who have played a role in creating this remarkable visitor experience and sharing the story of Rosebank’s reawakening with the world.

“We are delighted with the recognition, and grateful for the ongoing support we received from the travel industry and the community around us. It is a privilege to be recognised with so many remarkable finalists who continue to raise the bar for whisky experiences in Scotland.”

Founded in Falkirk in 1840, Rosebank Distillery opened its doors to visitors in June 2024 after three decades of closure and the completion of a meticulous restoration. The visitor experiences include an immersive 90-minute tour of the working distillery, a close look at Rosebank’s triple distillation process and tutored tastings of world-class whisky in spacious, custom built tasting rooms.

Since then, Rosebank Distillery has welcomed more than 31,000 visitors from over 38 countries, with strong adoption from international travel trade partners who now feature the distillery across their Scottish itineraries.