BBPA Urges Government To Change No/Low Alcohol Description Rules

The BBPA is calling for a change in UK No/ Low definitions considering many supermarket staples contain more alcohol than No alcohol beer and current rules penalise British brewers.

The leading trade body says a slight change in the threshold to 0.5% ABV would lead to brewers being able to create many more No/ Low alcohol beers, which would help people choose moderation if they want to.

Currently, ‘alcohol free’ beer in the UK must be 0.05% ABV or below, whereas non-alcoholic beer from many other European nations and international markets is allowed up to 0.5% ABV.

Brewers across the UK are investing a huge amount of time and money in creating innovative products, and 86% of pubs now stock No/ Low options. On top of this, 8% of pubs are serving a No/ Low option on draught, proving how the industry is helping public health goals and helping pubs be even more inclusive.

However, given the lack of a level playing field, British brewers are effectively penalised – even in the UK – as they cannot compete with European brewers who have greater freedom to make No/ Low beer.

With the sector forced to work within such a restrictive threshold, the BBPA has pointed out that many products contain more alcohol than a 0.05% beer.

This was acknowledged in the previous Government’s evidence review published alongside their consultation on No/ Low definitions. The then Government recognised that foods such as bread, fruit juice and yoghurt can all contain a level of alcohol that is undeclared and does not need to be labelled or indeed is a cause for concern.

Specifically, their evidence found levels of up to 1.2g of alcohol per 100g of bread, and 0.77g of alcohol per litre of fruit juice. The Government also highlighted that an individual would need to drink 8 pints of 0.5% ABV in an hour to reach the same blood alcohol content as if they consumed one 4% ABV pint of beer.

This highlights the challenges and unfairness faced by UK brewers.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the BBPA said:

It couldn’t be clearer that British brewers want to create more No/ Low options and cater to booming demand but are at a distinct disadvantage when compared to international neighbours.

“Our sector is committed to tackling harmful alcohol consumption, proven by how brewers are creating more No/ Low products and more pubs are stocking these products.

“Changing current highly restrictive ABV thresholds to match international neighbours will help brewers create more products and give consumers more options when choosing moderation, all of which will help public health goals.”

From a public health perspective there is clear and robust evidence that no and low alcohol drinks are effective in supporting those seeking to moderate or reduce their alcohol consumption.

The No/ Low category is coming off a recording breaking 2024 and Christmas period with up to 140 million pints expected to have been drunk last year. However, there remains huge scope for further growth.

With this in mind, it is vital that the No/ Low category is supported so that it can continue to grow, and be an option those who are choosing moderation, the BBPA said.