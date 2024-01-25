Government-Backed Hospitality Employment Scheme Begins In Wales

Share Tweet Share Email

The Wales skills and employment pathway for hospitality began in Cardiff this week, offering jobseekers career opportunities and a route back into work.

The Cardiff pilot, run jointly by UKHospitality and training provider Cambrian Training, is backed by the Department for Work and Pensions and will provide tailored training to jobseekers, with a view to starting a career in hospitality.

Brewhouse & Kitchen, Compass Cymru and Greene King are all supporting the pathway, taking place at the Principality Stadium, with job opportunities for successful participants.

Currently in its pilot stage, successful schemes have already taken place in London, Liverpool, Manchester and Coventry. The programme culminates in a guaranteed job interview for all participants.

Sandra Kelly, Skills Director at UKHospitality, said:

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring the pilot scheme to Cardiff. Our ambition with this scheme is to have it operating all across Britain and this is a crucial step in developing the scheme to achieve that goal.

“The pilot schemes in other cities in England have all been a great success so far, where they have provided jobseekers with fantastic job opportunities, and I’m confident we’ll see the same in Cardiff.”

Jo Churchill MP, Minister for Employment, said:

“Latest figures show the hospitality industry is worth over £68 billion to the UK economy, employing over 1.6 million people alongside offering brilliant progression opportunities.

“I’m delighted to be working directly with UKHospitality on the pilot in Cardiff which will help kickstart careers, whilst giving Welsh businesses a recruitment boost. I look forward to meeting the next generation of hospitality leaders at their graduation ceremony next month.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, said:

“We are really pleased to be supporting the skills and employment pathway in Cardiff with UKHospitality, the Department for Work and Pensions and other hospitality employers.

“Through collaboration, we’re able to create a programme that gives candidates a greater insight into our exciting industry and we look forward to creating opportunities for many to achieve a fulfilling career in hospitality.”

Jody Bennett, People Director at Brewhouse & Kitchen, said:

“Brewhouse & Kitchen believe in empowering people through training and creating pathways to successful careers in hospitality.

“This pilot initiative is not just about jobs; it’s about unlocking the full potential of individuals and giving them the skills and confidence to join our great industry.”

Jane Byrd, Managing Director of Compass Cymru, part of the Compass Group UK & Ireland, said:

“We are part of a barrierless industry where often people need no, or very few, qualifications to join. This puts us in a unique position to help offer opportunities for people to develop and thrive.

“This pilot can help people develop an exciting career in hospitality and it’s a great way for us to help attract people into our industry in Wales.”

Faith O’Brien, Managing Director of Cambrian Training, said:

“Cambrian Training is excited to introduce the Hospitality Skills Passport to Wales, as it combines effective collaboration with the Department for Work and Pensions, employers and training to equip candidates with the necessary skills and qualifications that meet employers’ requirements.

“Whilst offering real job opportunities, the Hospitality Skills Passport also focuses on supporting participants personal growth and career advancement.”