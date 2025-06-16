Sector Unites To Support BBPA’s Open To All Charter On Third Anniversary

Share Post Share Email

The beer and pub sector has united to support the BBPA’s diversity and inclusion charter – the first ever for the sector – on its third anniversary.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) marked the #OpenToAll milestone, by announcing that the charter has continued to receive the backing of a wide range of supporter organisations and businesses.

The charter, which is the first of its kind for the sector, helps businesses within the pub and brewing sector embed and improve diversity and inclusion across their operation and venues.

Those who sign it commit to putting diversity and inclusion across the board, no matter the role or level of staff member.

This includes placing diversity and inclusion on board-level agendas and ensure it forms part of our ongoing business and future strategy. It also includes appointing a senior leader of the business as a diversity and inclusion champion who regularly engages in training opportunities and events.

Now, three years after its launch, their commitment to creating welcoming spaces and workplaces is as strong as ever, cementing the sector’s reputation as a vital support for staff and communities.

Supporters range from operators and trade associations to charities, who have recognised the value of the charter and its aim to welcome and embrace all.

The Open To All charter is part of BBPA members’ impressive strides in improving their inclusivity.

Fuller’s has focused on increasing the number of staff who are neurodiverse or have intellectual disabilities. The company commissioned a guide which gives staff the confidence and skills to hire team members from a hugely underrepresented section of the community and it has beaten its recruitment targets. Fuller’s now has ambitions to share this learning with the wider industry.

Meanwhile, Punch Pubs teamed up with Ask For Clive, a charity that helps venues promote LGBTQ+ inclusion and stamp out discrimination. They also worked with Calm In A Box to provide their pubs and staff with webinars that promote mental wellbeing, with topics including how managing anxiety and coping with the menopause.

Pub company and brewer Greene King launched its Reverse Mentoring programme in 2022, and since then has paired over 70 of its leaders with team members from its Employee-Led Inclusion Groups. The scheme allows leaders to gain a new perspective on the business, to witness and have a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities there are for people from under-represented backgrounds. Greene King has recently launched its “Customer Promise”, which reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all customers, with managers provided with training and guidance on handling challenging situations effectively.

Another BBPA member, Heineken, focused on training staff with a guide that has led to greater confidence in serving disabled customers, which led to improved interactions and customer satisfaction.

The Open To All Charter aims to boost the industry’s efforts to nurture inclusive environments by setting out key commitments.

To support these commitments, the BBPA developed a comprehensive toolkit, providing practical guidance for members about how to incorporate the commitments.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“In just three short years our industry has come a long way in being more inclusive and diverse, which can only be a good thing for their staff and customers.

“Our members have spearheaded fantastic, practical initiatives, and there are so many individuals who have led from the front and made sure their workplaces are truly Open To All.

“I am proud of every single one of our supporters who are helping to ensure our sector continues to welcome all who step through the door.”

Nick Mackenzie, Chief Executive of Greene King and Chairman of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“The pub has been an important part of society for centuries, and for it to continue to be so, it is crucial we create social spaces where everyone feels welcome. Through the combined efforts of our industry, we are making great strides in our ambition to make sure everyone feels like they belong. By sharing learnings, ideas and initiatives enables us all to build on this success, so we can all play a part in bringing greater diversity and representation to the hospitality sector.”

In June 2023, the BBPA was honoured with the Diversity and Inclusion award at the Trade Association Forum Awards, recognising the development and success of the Open To All campaign as a model for best practice in the sector.