Self Assessment Wrap for 40,000 Festive Filers says HMRC

More than 4,400 Self Assessment customers, including those in the hospitality sector filed their tax return online on Christmas Day, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) can reveal.

In total, 40,072 customers found time to go online and wrap up their 2023 to 2024 tax return, well ahead of the 31 January deadline.

Festive filing statistics show that over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day:

15:00 to 15:59 proved to be the most popular time to file on the big day itself, with 368 filing their return

11,932 customers missed out on leftovers for lunch, submitting their tax return on Boxing Day, with the most popular time being 16:00 to 16:59 and 1,108 filing during that time.

23,731 filed on Christmas Eve instead of last-minute shopping and wrapping. The most popular time was 11:00 to 11:59 when 3,458 filed their tax return

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “People who need to file a Self Assessment return and already have can enjoy the rest of the festive period knowing they’ve got it wrapped up for another year, and can enjoy singing Auld Lang Syne knowing their tax affairs are in order. For those who haven’t started yet, our online service is available 365 days a year so there’s still a chance to get it done before 2024 is out! Go to GOV.UK and search ‘Self Assessment’ to access the online help and start today.”

Customers who have already submitted their tax return online have until the 31 January 2025 to pay the tax they owe. Those who file before 30 December may have the option of paying any tax owed through their PAYE tax code.