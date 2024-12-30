Pub Numbers Drop Below 39,000 As More Than 34 A Month Lost In 2024

Share Post Share Email

The number of pubs being lost for good from the English and Welsh communities that they once served, rose by 6.7% on 2023 levels, with more than 34 a month having called last orders for the final time and ‘vanishing’ during 2024.

Analysis of official Government data by the commercial real estate adviser Altus Group, shows that the overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those also vacant and being offered to let, has now fallen below 39,000 for the first time to 38,989 in December down 412 compared with 39,401 at the same point in 2023.

England & Wales Pub Numbers Pubs Lost End of 2020 40,617 446 End of 2021 40,173 444 End of 2022 39,787 386 End of 2023 39,401 386 End of 2024 38,989 412

Source: Altus Group

Pubs which have ‘vanished’ from the communities that they once served have either been demolished and/or converted into other types of use such as homes, offices or even day nurseries with a total of 2,074 being lost for good in just the last 5 years.

Altus Group’s Alex Probyn said, “many publicans that I speak to are extremely worried that this could be their last Christmas given the combination of hiking the amount employers will have to pay in National Insurance, increases to the minimum wage and the business rates discount being slashed from 75% to 40% in 2025.”

Probyn added “Many pubs simply will no longer be viable making plots even more attractive for alternative investment.”

Pub Numbers In End of December 2023 End of December 2024 Difference England & Wales Region East 3,696 3,650 -46 East Midlands 3,543 3,496 -47 London 3,525 3,470 -55 North East 1,932 1,920 -12 North West 5,265 5,228 -37 South East 5,678 5,633 -45 South West 4,635 4,599 -36 Wales 2,943 2,905 -38 West Midlands 3,904 3,851 -53 Yorkshire/Humberside 4,280 4,237 -43 TOTAL 39,401 38,989 -412

The City and 32 boroughs of London lost the greatest number of pubs in 2024 with their numbers down 55 to 3,470 in 2024.

The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that the pubs will face an additional £71 million bill from April after the implementation of the increase in employer NICs from 13.8% to 15%, as well as the reduction in the earnings threshold that they must start paying it from £9,100 to £5,000 for just those workers under 25 whilst Altus Group say that the reduction in the level of the business rates discount will cost pubs an extra £215 million during 2025/26.