September Sunshine Brings Drinks Sales Back Into Growth

Share Post Share Email

An overdue burst of sunny weather helped the On Premise to year-on-year growth in drinks sales for the first time this autumn, CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

Average sales in Britain’s managed venues in the week to last Saturday (21 September) were 3% ahead of the same period in 2023. This followed weak trading in the first fortnight of September.

Widespread sunshine at the start of last week brought consumers out to beer gardens and terraces, and sales were up by between 8% and 11% from Monday to Thursday (16 to 19 September). Trading in many cities and large towns was also boosted by the start of the academic year and Freshers’ Weeks. However, with the weather turning towards the end of last week, sales were softer on Friday (up 2%) and Saturday (down 2%).

As is usually the case during warm weather, Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories had the strongest week. Beer and cider sales were up by 8% and 9% respectively, reversing two weeks of year-on-year declines. Wine and soft drinks were both up 3% but the spirits category continued a long run of negative numbers at 11% down.

“After a dismal start to September it’s a relief to get some higher temperatures and sales,” says Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial leader UK & Ireland. “It shows consumers remain keen to enjoy drinks outside when the weather allows. However, operators and suppliers will need a strong end to September to turn it a from negative to positive month, and sustained growth could be elusive for some time. Pubs, bars and restaurants will need to stay laser focused on both value and quality to unlock spending from those consumers who are still feeling the pinch financially.”